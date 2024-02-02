Judd Trump beats John Higgins to reach semi-finals in Berlin By Press Association February 2 2024, 11:53 pm February 2 2024, 11:53 pm Share Judd Trump beats John Higgins to reach semi-finals in Berlin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6362287/judd-trump-beats-john-higgins-to-reach-semi-finals-in-berlin/ Copy Link Judd Trump is through to another semi-final (Steven Paston/PA) Judd Trump eased into the semi-finals of the German Masters with a 5-2 victory over John Higgins. Scotland’s Higgins had taken an early 2-1 lead but Trump came roaring back in Berlin with four consecutive frames, including a run of three half-century breaks. Trump will play Sam Craigie in the last four after he reached the semi-finals of a ranking event for the first time with a 5-1 defeat of Ali Carter. Trump is into his seventh ranking semi-final of the season, he's played in 10 events! 😮💨#GermanMasters | @BetVictor | @JuddTrump pic.twitter.com/P4cxXvR1JM— WST (@WeAreWST) February 2, 2024 The 30-year-old confidently dispatched the defending champion in Berlin. Carter was noticeably below par and allowed his opponent to storm into a 4-0 lead before finally getting on the board in the fifth frame. But it came too late to alter the outcome, as a break of 89 saw Craigie progress to the last four. “I believed I wasn’t good enough!” 🥹Sam Craigie is enjoying snooker again and we’re all here for it! 🙌#GermanMasters | @betvictor pic.twitter.com/D3GYUqwFmv— WST (@WeAreWST) February 2, 2024 The other semi-final will see Kyren Wilson take on Si Jiahui after both came through their respective last-eight meetings. Wilson was a 5-0 winner against Fan Zhengyi whilst Jiahui won through 5-2 against Ryan Day. The final will take place on Sunday.