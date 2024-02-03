Paddy Lane at the double as Portsmouth thrash Northampton By Press Association February 3 2024, 5:31 pm February 3 2024, 5:31 pm Share Paddy Lane at the double as Portsmouth thrash Northampton Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6362658/paddy-lane-at-the-double-as-portsmouth-thrash-northampton/ Copy Link Paddy Lane scored twice as Portsmouth thumped Northampton 4-1 (Jess Hornby/PA) Paddy Lane scored twice as Portsmouth thumped Northampton 4-1 despite having debutant Tom McIntyre sent off. Pompey took the lead after seven minutes when Marlon Pack’s free-kick from 30 yards was headed home by Connor Ogilvie. The second came after 16 minutes. A long clearance from Pack found Lane, who turned inside a defender to drive home. Pompey were awarded a penalty two minutes before half-time after Harvey Lintott pushed Myles Peart-Harris over but Colby Bishop’s tame kick was easily saved by Lee Burge. Pompey were reduced to 10 men after 54 minutes when McIntyre was shown a straight red for a foul on Mitchell Pinnock. But Pompey got a third in the 58th minute, Lane playing a one-two before slotting home. It was 4-0 after 71 minutes as an in-swinging free-kick from Pack saw Callum Lang pick up the loose ball and stab it past Burge. Northampton got a consolation goal a minute from time when Marc Leonard fired into the roof of the net from a corner.