Inih Effiong brace gives Dagenham victory at Rochdale

Inih Effiong’s first-half brace saw Dagenham secure a 2-1 victory over Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

Effiong put the visitors in front with a ninth-minute finish having been played in by Sam Ling.

Rochdale were back on level terms when Tyrese Sinclair curled into the top corner in the 40th minute.

Effiong then struck again with what would prove the winner in stoppage time before the break, powering a penalty past Tiernan Brooks to take him to 12 National League goals for the season.

Ben Strevens’ Daggers move up a couple of places to 14th in the table, while Jimmy McNulty’s Dale stay ninth.