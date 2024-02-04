Maddy Cusack’s family ‘welcome’ Jonathan Morgan’s exit from Bramall Lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maddy Cusack’s family ‘welcome’ Jonathan Morgan’s exit from Bramall Lane

By Press Association
File photo dated 17-11-2021 of Sheffield United’s Maddy Cusack. An investigation following the death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack has found no evidence of wrongdoing. Issue date: Monday December 18, 2023.
File photo dated 17-11-2021 of Sheffield United’s Maddy Cusack. An investigation following the death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack has found no evidence of wrongdoing. Issue date: Monday December 18, 2023.

Maddy Cusack’s family have said they “welcome” the sacking of Sheffield United Women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan.

The Blades announced on Friday that Morgan’s contract had been terminated “due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan’s conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane.”

His dismissal is not related to the Football Association investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Sheffield United player Cusack.

Cusack died aged 27 in September last year. A week after her death, her family are understood to have sent a written complaint to United outlining a range of issues she had been facing, which they claim all stemmed from her relationship with Morgan.

Following Morgan’s departure from Bramall Lane, the Maggie Cusack Foundation said in a short statement posted on X: “On Friday afternoon, we learnt on social media of the departure of Jonathan Morgan. We as a family welcome this development.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the unwavering loyalty, support and love shown to Maddy from football clubs from around the country and fans alike. We truly appreciate this.”

Morgan’s now former representatives, Tongue Tied Management, said they had severed ties with him in a statement on Friday.

It read: “In the last 24 hours we have learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge.

“We will no longer be working with him in any capacity and the termination of our relationship is with immediate effect.

“The termination of this contract is a critical measure in preserving the integrity of our agency.”

Morgan was in charge of Leicester’s women’s first team from 2014-2021 before moving to Burnley and was appointed by Sheffield United in February 2023.

The PA news agency has contacted Sheffield United, Leicester and Burnley for comment. Morgan is a member of the League Managers’ Association, which has also been approached for comment.

The FA investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cusack’s death remains ongoing, PA understands.

United commissioned a third-party investigation following the Cusack family’s complaint, which concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

The FA announced on January 8 it was assessing information surrounding the circumstances of Cusack’s death, but stressed at that time it had not opened a formal investigation. PA understands that changed last week, when the FA told the family at a meeting on January 24 that it was formally investigating.

Morgan stepped away from his post in October after the independent investigation commissioned by the club started but returned to work at United in the final week of last year.

PA has contacted the FA and Professional Footballers’ Association for comment.