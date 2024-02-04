Inter extend lead over Juventus at the top of Serie A with narrow San Siro win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inter extend lead over Juventus at the top of Serie A with narrow San Siro win

By Press Association
Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi (left) saw his side take control at the top of the table (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi (left) saw his side take control at the top of the table (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Inter Milan moved four points clear at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over title rivals Juventus 1-0 in the Derby d’Italia at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri made the breakthrough just before half-time when Juve defender Federico Gatti diverted a cross into his own net.

Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a fine late save from Inter substitute Marko Arnautovic as Simone Inzaghi’s men put themselves firmly in the driving seat for the Scudetto.

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice as Atalanta consolidated their place in the top four with a 3-1 win over Lazio at the Gewiss Stadium.

Napoli came from behind to beat Verona 2-1 and close back up on the top six.

Cyril Ngonge scored against his former club to equalise after Diego Coppola’s opener with 20 minutes left before a fine strike from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the closing stages completed the turnaround.

Bottom club Salernitana fought out a goalless draw at Torino, but remain five points adrift of safety.

Real Madrid missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga after derby rivals Atletico Madrid scored a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

Girona were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Sociedad on Saturday, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men could not make the most of their opportunity which could have sent them four points clear.

Brahim Diaz – drafted into the side after Vinicius Junior suffered a problem during the warm-up, so started on the bench – put Real ahead from close range after 20 minutes.

Atletico saw Stefan Savic’s goal early in the second half ruled out by VAR for offside, but eventually were level through a looping header from Marcos Llorente in the third minute of added time to leave the home fans stunned.

Celta Vigo had earlier edged clear of the bottom three with a 3-0 win at Osasuna, while fellow relegation-battlers Cadiz picked up a point from a goalless draw at Villarreal.

Real Betis and Getafe drew 1-1 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Mason Greenwood put the visitors ahead through an early penalty before Isco’s spot-kick levelled things up ahead of the break.

RB Leipzig ended a three-game Bundesliga losing streak to get their top-four challenge back on track with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin, who finished with 10 men.

Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko were on target either side of half-time, before Union captain Christopher Trimmel was shown a straight red card with 20 minutes left.

Lovro Majer scored twice in the second half as Wolfsburg came from behind to draw 2-2 against Hoffenheim at the Volkswagen Arena.

In Ligue 1, Canada forward Jonathan David scored twice as Lille comfortably beat Clermont 4-0 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy to keep up their top-four challenge ahead of Monaco, who drew 1-1 with Le Havre.

Second-placed Nice and Brest, who are third, cancelled each other out in a goalless draw at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

In Sunday’s late match, Alexandre Lacazette was on target with his 10th league goal as relegation-battlers Lyon beat Marseille 1-0 to move three points clear of the drop zone.

Panos Katseris’ second-half goal helped secure Lorient a 2-1 victory at fellow strugglers Metz, while Toulouse held off a second-half fightback to win 3-2 at Reims.