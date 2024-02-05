Alejandro Garnacho urging Man Utd to maintain momentum after moving into top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alejandro Garnacho urging Man Utd to maintain momentum after moving into top six

By Press Association
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho scored twice in Sunday’s 3-0 win over West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alejandro Garnacho says improving Manchester United must maintain momentum as they look to claw themselves into the Champions League qualification spots.

A promising first season under Erik ten Hag has been followed by a challenging second campaign filled with more downs than ups, thanks in no small part to a swathe of injuries.

The drop off means United have no European football after Christmas but there has been a recent upturn in fortunes and they usurped West Ham in sixth after Garnacho’s brace in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils remain six points behind Tottenham in fifth – a position that may be enough for Champions League qualification – and a further two behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, where Ten Hag’s team head on Sunday.

“I am always trying to help the team by either scoring or assisting,” Garnacho said after his second-half double at the weekend.

“I don’t care if Rasmus (Hojlund) or (Marcus) Rashford scores, I think we have to win and we have to be in the top six again.

“Hopefully, you know, (I could get) 10, 12 goals (by the end of the season).

Manchester United v West Ham United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Alejandro Garnacho struck twice against West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Now we go over West Ham into the top six but of course we want to be in the Champions League the next year, so we have to keep this momentum and try to win the next game.”

United have won four of their five matches in all competitions since the turn of the year, drawing the other, with Hojlund scoring in each of his last four matches.

The summer signing celebrated his 21st birthday by opening the scoring on Sunday, continuing a fine run started when breaking his Premier League duck in the 3-2 Boxing Day turnaround against Villa.

“I am very happy for Rasmus and also because it is his birthday,” Garnacho told MUTV.

“He had a difficult start but now he has scored (in) four games in a row. I am very happy for him and all of the team.”

Hojlund’s strike was complemented by Garnacho’s brace, with his first goal celebrated by sitting on the advertising hoardings alongside fellow grinning young guns Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo.

The latter scored a fantastic stoppage-time winner to secure Thursday’s 4-3 victory at Wolves and Garnacho is full of praise for his 18-year-old team-mate and fellow 2022 FA Youth Cup winner.

“It is a dream for me and for Kobbie,” the Argentina international said.

Manchester United v West Ham United – Premier League – Old Trafford
Alejandro Garnacho (centre) celebrates with Rasmus Hojlund (left) and Kobbie Mainoo (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Kobbie is a future star, for me, and also it is a good feeling because we played in the Under-18s and the Under-21s, we grew up together and I am very happy.

“If you have to play, you play, it doesn’t matter if you are 18. I am happy for me and happy for the team.”

While United turn their attention to Villa Park, the Hammers have to refocus on next Sunday’s visit of high-flying Arsenal.

West Ham captain Kurt Zouma said after his side’s Old Trafford defeat: “Everyone is disappointed, which is good because you don’t want to lose games.

“We want to improve – we’ve got more time to prepare for a big game against Arsenal next week.

“Hopefully we’re going to be ready for it and make sure we get the three points at home.”