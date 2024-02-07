Baby can I share-hold you – Boyzone in talks to become ‘the face’ of Chorley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby can I share-hold you – Boyzone in talks to become ‘the face’ of Chorley

By Press Association
Boyzone will attend Chorley’s FA Trophy match this Saturday (Ian West/PA)
Boyzone could be about to become the latest high-profile celebrities to invest in a non-league club.

National League North side Chorley say they are in negotiations with the Irish pop stars to become shareholders and “the face of the club”.

Boyzone singers Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden will attend Chorley’s upcoming home game against Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Chorley’s chief operating officer Tom Clarke told BBC Lancashire: “We’re looking at continuing ongoing negotiations in relation to their involvement with the club and ultimately becoming a shareholder within the club and the face of Chorley Football Club, effectively.

“Shane has attended a few games, loved what we are doing, and it kind of evolved from there really. They’ve got really excited about it and are coming down on Saturday.”

Chorley’s Victory Park ground holds 4,100 supporters. They currently lie sixth in National League North.

A statement from Chorley read: “This collaboration with Boyzone is part of ongoing discussions that could potentially see them becoming the face of the football club.

“This is a game-changer that has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley and the local area.

Boyzlife photocall – London
Keith Duffy (left) from Boyzone and Westlife’s Brian McFadden could become regulars at Victory Park (Ian West/PA)

“We are bursting with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity. Boyzone’s presence at the game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy and a shared love for football and a close knit, family community.”

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney famously invested at Wrexham in 2021, helping the Welsh club to promotion back to the Football League.

Last week former Take That singer Robbie Williams attended a Port Vale match where he had a suite named after him at the League One club.