Football rumours: Manchester United set their own price in Ivan Toney pursuit

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly determined their ceiling for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. According to the Daily Star, the Red Devils value the 27-year-old at £70million, and will not be drawn into a bidding war should competition arise for Toney’s signature.

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Liam McBurney/PA)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says Arsenal scouts are keeping a close eye on Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. The Gunners could chase Williams as an option to ease the pressure on Bukayo Saka, however the 21-year-old is also said to be attracting interest from a number of heavyweights including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Evening Standard reports AC Milan lead several Serie A sides in expressing interest in 23-year-old Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

Social media round-up

🚨🟣 Orlando City have already booked medical tests for Luis Muriel. Deal done and documents exchanged with Atalanta today. pic.twitter.com/7V3KuT5kUa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2024

Man Utd ‘already preparing new deal for Kobbie Mainoo’ after 10 league appearances as fans demand ‘contract for life’https://t.co/Cw1qNfVop8https://t.co/Cw1qNfVop8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 8, 2024

Players to watch

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Thomas Partey: Spanish outlet Fichajes says the Arsenal midfielder is being circled by Juventus.

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool are all tracking the Bayern Munich left-back, according to the website HITC.