Celtic wait for news on injured Alistair Johnston

By Press Association
Celtic defender Alistair Johnston suffered a head injury (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic are waiting on the full diagnosis of Alistair Johnston’s injury but fear he has suffered a fracture.

The right-back will miss Sunday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against St Mirren in Paisley after being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital following an aerial challenge against Hibernian.

The Canada international, who was caught late in the side of his head by Hibernian defender Nectarios Triantis, was at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training centre on Friday but could be facing a lay-off.

“We are just waiting on the results of a scan,” boss Brendan Rodgers said.

“He won’t be available for the weekend. We think he has a slight fracture on the side of the head. We don’t know (how long he will be out), we are just waiting to see.”

Celtic have further reinforcements after the reintroduction of Daizen Maeda at Easter Road, with South Korea pair Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun back from Asian Cup duty following their country’s semi-final defeat by Jordon.

Yang came off the bench in Tuesday’s game in Qatar while Oh was an unused sub.

Rodgers said: “They have been away for a period of time but they look fit and well and trained really well earlier.”

Greg Taylor remains a doubt after missing three games with a calf injury.

“He is very close,” Rodgers said. “I’m not sure he will make the weekend but if not he should be available for the following weekend.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers is back out on the training pitch following his latest hamstring problem but will not be ready for the weekend.