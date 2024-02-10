Hibernian ease past Inverness to reach Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Hibernian booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup after their superiority showed in the second half as they recorded a 3-1 victory at Inverness.

Myziane Maolida broke the deadlock for Hibernian before Martin Boyle doubled their advantage and Elie Youan scored their third – a minute from time – to ensure the Premiership side are in Sunday’s last-eight draw.

Aaron Doran pulled one back in second-half stoppage-time for the Championship hosts, who rarely threatened to pull off a shock during the match.

Hibernian made three changes from their narrow 2-1 defeat to Celtic on Wednesday as Eliezer Mayenda and Luke Amos made their first starts for the club, with Maolida also brought into the starting line-up. Dylan Levitt, Dylan Vente and Youan were all dropped to the bench for Hibernian.

Inverness made two changes to the team that lost at Queen’s Park last week as Sean McAllister and James Carragher were brought in for injured duo Danny Devine and Alex Samuel.

The hosts went into the match with a poor home record in the league, with only two wins at home in the Championship all season.

Hibernian were gifted a chance to take the lead early on after goalkeeper Mark Ridgers sliced his clearance and the ball fell to Nathan Moriah-Welsh at the edge of the box.

However, a last-ditch tackle from on loan Leeds defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen prevented him from getting a shot on goal to the relief of the hosts.

Mayenda then had an opportunity midway through the first half when he was unchallenged at the edge of the box and fired a powerful drive, but Ridgers pulled off a great save to keep the game goalless.

Hibernian pressed for the opener just before half-time when Carragher did well to divert Jordan Obita’s cross out for a corner.

The ball then fell to Joe Newell at the edge of the box but he blasted over the crossbar.

The visitors eventually broke the deadlock – 10 minutes in the second half – when Comoros international Maolida, who is on loan from Hertha Berlin, saw his shot take a deflection off Chilokoa-Mullen.

His shot wrong-footed Ridgers, who could only watch helplessly as the ball flew out of reach and into the net.

They almost doubled their advantage minutes later when substitute Levitt fired a powerful low drive from the edge of the box, which forced another great save from Ridgers to keep the deficit at one.

Inverness came close to an equaliser midway through the second half when Max Anderson’s cross found the head of Cammy Kerr, but his header struck the crossbar.

Hibs doubled their advantage with 12 minutes remaining after Morgan Boyes miskicked a clearance, which allowed Boyle to pounce on.

The Australia international then charged towards goal and ran past goalkeeper Ridgers before firing into an empty net.

Hibernian killed the game at the death as Boyle charged down the right wing and played the ball in the box for Youan to slot home a simple tap in.

Doran did pull back a consolation for Caley in injury time as his powerful shot in the box flew past David Marshall, but it was too little too late.