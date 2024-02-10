Crewe climb into top three as Rio Adebisi goal downs Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crewe climb into top three as Rio Adebisi goal downs Crawley

By Press Association
Rio Adebisi struck for Crewe (Jessica Hornby/PA)
Rio Adebisi’s second-half goal was enough to get promotion-chasing Crewe back to winning ways as the Railwaymen edged out Crawley 1-0.

Following an evenly-matched first half, the home side pressed after the break and wing-back Adebisi made the decisive breakthrough just after the hour mark.

That ensured Lee Bell’s side picked up their first success in three games, and saw them move into the automatic promotion places in League Two.

Crawley threatened early on with a Liam Kelly free-kick that swerved over the top corner while Adam Campbell failed to make the most of a poor clearance by Mickey Demetriou, with the Crawley attacker pulling his effort straight at home keeper Harvey Davies.

But it was Crewe who went closest in the first period when Elliott Nevitt’s right-footed effort cannoned off the near post. The striker then failed to apply a touch at the far post to Aaron Rowe’s cross as the hosts went close again in first-half stoppage time.

After the restart Adebisi headed a cross on the bounce just over the far corner of Corey Addai’s goal.

But the 23-year-old made no mistake when he arrived in the box soon after to turn in Conor Thomas’ cross from the right and put Crewe ahead in the 61st minute.

Thomas then nearly went from provider to scorer when he headed substitute Courtney Baker-Richardson’s flick-on narrowly past the post.

Crawley substitute Ronan Darcy went close to finding the far corner with powerful 25-yard strike in the closing minutes, but Crewe held on for the points.