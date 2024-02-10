Joe Tomlinson nets dramatic late winner as MK Dons overcome Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Tomlinson nets dramatic late winner as MK Dons overcome Accrington

By Press Association
Jack Payne scored as MK Dons beat Accrington (Steven Paston/PA)
Joe Tomlinson’s stoppage-time strike earned MK Dons a 2-1 comeback win at home to Accrington in a slow-burning League Two clash.

Accrington’s top scorer Jack Nolan rolled home his 10th of the season to put John Coleman’s men in front.

But Jack Payne’s delightful second-half free-kick brought Dons level and Tomlinson sent the home faithful wild with his stunning winner in the third minute of added-on time.

The visitors took an 11th-minute lead through Nolan, who worked his way inside and wrongfooted Dons goalkeeper Filip Marschall with a tame but accurate effort into the bottom corner.

MK Dons thought they had levelled through Dan Kemp on the stroke of half-time but Tomlinson’s drilled cross came from the wrong side of the byline.

With 19 minutes remaining, Payne whipped an unerring free-kick into the top-left corner from 25 yards, prompting a flurry of chances for the hosts.

Substitute striker Ellis Harrison found Radek Vitek’s gloves from two dangerous positions before match-winner Tomlinson fired into the bottom corner from just outside the area.