Salford extend unbeaten run to six games with late equaliser at Swindon

Salford extended their unbeaten run to six games under new boss Karl Robinson with a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Swindon.

The Ammies had a good chance to maintain their strong momentum inside two minutes as Luke Garbutt swung in a cross from deep that was met by Matt Smith, but his header back across goal dropped wide of the far post.

Swindon also had a golden opportunity to score the opener as Zack Elbouzedi got to the byline and lifted a cross into Dawson Devoy and a stunning save was drawn out of Alex Cairns before Paul Glatzel was denied on the follow-up.

Swindon went agonisingly close when Glatzel’s strike flicked off Cairns and a defender just got back to clear off the line.

Substitute Charlie Austin laid the ball off delicately for George McEachran to charge into the box and slot his finish beyond the goalkeeper at the near post.

Callum Hendry then fired home from close range in stoppage time to earn Salford a point.