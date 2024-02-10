Michael Frey helps relegation-battling QPR fight back for draw against Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Frey helps relegation-battling QPR fight back for draw against Norwich

By Press Association
New QPR signing Michael Frey helped his side claim a point (Steven Paston/PA)
New signing Michael Frey rescued a point for struggling QPR and put a dent in Norwich’s play-off aspirations in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Loftus Road.

Second-half goals from Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent looked to have sealed the points for the visitors after Jack Colback put Rangers in front midway through the first half.

But Frey diverted a cross from fellow new boy Lucas Andersen past keeper Angus Gunn to extend QPR’s unbeaten run to four matches.

QPR started the better side, with Joe Hodge shooting just wide from distance, while Chris Willock should have done better when he fired straight at Gunn from inside the six-yard box.

Borja Sainz saw a shot flash just past the post for Norwich’s best chance before Colback opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

Gunn palmed Willock’s right-wing cross only as far as Colback and the midfielder fired in his third goal of the season.

Norwich came racing out of the traps after half-time and levelled in the 48th minute when McLean escaped his marker to tap in a short corner past the leaden-footed Asmir Begovic.

Canaries boss David Wagner introduced the exciting Jonathan Rowe from the bench in the 59th minute and he made an immediate impact by setting up the move that led to Norwich’s second goal.

Rowe picked out Jack Stacey on the right flank after a good run from midfield and the full-back swung in a perfect cross to find Sargent who rose above the Rangers defence to head past Begovic and give the visitors a 62nd-minute lead.

The goal stunned the sell-out home crowd and it was Norwich who looked the more likely to win the game, with Ashley Barnes and Onel Hernandez shooting wide.

But it was the introduction of new arrivals Frey and Andersen from the bench by head coach Marti Cifuentes that got Rangers back on level terms in the 77th minute.

Picking the ball up on the right flank from a throw-in, Denmark international Andersen, who only joined the club on Monday, rolled a smart pass into the box and Frey held off Ben Gibson to divert the ball past Gunn.

Norwich pushed hard for a winner and Begovic made a vital stop with his body to deny Barnes as he bore down on goal.

The point was not enough to see Rangers climb out the bottom three but it closed the gap on Huddersfield, the team immediately above the drop zone, to two points.

Norwich slipped to eighth in the table – two points outside the play-off positions.