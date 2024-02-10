Michael Frey helps relegation-battling QPR fight back for draw against Norwich

New signing Michael Frey rescued a point for struggling QPR and put a dent in Norwich’s play-off aspirations in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Loftus Road.

Second-half goals from Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent looked to have sealed the points for the visitors after Jack Colback put Rangers in front midway through the first half.

But Frey diverted a cross from fellow new boy Lucas Andersen past keeper Angus Gunn to extend QPR’s unbeaten run to four matches.

QPR started the better side, with Joe Hodge shooting just wide from distance, while Chris Willock should have done better when he fired straight at Gunn from inside the six-yard box.

Borja Sainz saw a shot flash just past the post for Norwich’s best chance before Colback opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

Gunn palmed Willock’s right-wing cross only as far as Colback and the midfielder fired in his third goal of the season.

Norwich came racing out of the traps after half-time and levelled in the 48th minute when McLean escaped his marker to tap in a short corner past the leaden-footed Asmir Begovic.

Canaries boss David Wagner introduced the exciting Jonathan Rowe from the bench in the 59th minute and he made an immediate impact by setting up the move that led to Norwich’s second goal.

Rowe picked out Jack Stacey on the right flank after a good run from midfield and the full-back swung in a perfect cross to find Sargent who rose above the Rangers defence to head past Begovic and give the visitors a 62nd-minute lead.

The goal stunned the sell-out home crowd and it was Norwich who looked the more likely to win the game, with Ashley Barnes and Onel Hernandez shooting wide.

But it was the introduction of new arrivals Frey and Andersen from the bench by head coach Marti Cifuentes that got Rangers back on level terms in the 77th minute.

Picking the ball up on the right flank from a throw-in, Denmark international Andersen, who only joined the club on Monday, rolled a smart pass into the box and Frey held off Ben Gibson to divert the ball past Gunn.

Norwich pushed hard for a winner and Begovic made a vital stop with his body to deny Barnes as he bore down on goal.

The point was not enough to see Rangers climb out the bottom three but it closed the gap on Huddersfield, the team immediately above the drop zone, to two points.

Norwich slipped to eighth in the table – two points outside the play-off positions.