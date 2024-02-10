Nigel Clough accepts Mansfield ‘flattered’ by 4-0 win at Forest Green

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted “the scoreline flattered us” after his side produced a clinical display to beat struggling Forest Green 4-0.

An Ollie Clarke brace and goals from Tom Nichols and Will Swan helped the Stags to victory.

Rovers looked resurgent in the first-half under boss Steve Cotterill but Mansfield turned on the style after the break to take all three points from Gloucestershire.

“We had to work hard to keep a clean sheet,” added Clough. “They (Forest Green) played really well and took control after our first goal, so the second goal was important in the context of the game.

“I don’t think we lost our way. It was just a case of Forest Green playing extremely well for 25 minutes. They have some very good players.

“We defended well and snuffed the threat out.

“We thought our smaller, agile players would work well against their big centre halves and, while we’ve had some strong benches at times this season, that’s the strongest we’ve had and they had an impact.”

Mansfield took the lead after 12 minutes when Aden Flint cushioned a header into the path of the oncoming Clarke, who hammered home into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Forest Green reacted well to going behind as Fankaty Dabo delivered a fine cross that Flint diverted fractionally wide with Christian Doidge ready to head home.

Charlie McCann almost gifted the Stags a second with a loose pass back to his goalkeeper but Clarke and Swan were both denied by the impressive Luke Daniels, who injured himself in making the save.

Nichols made it two for the visitors when he ran on to Swan’s forward pass before he cut inside and hammered an effort into the far corner.

Swan then made it three after Lucas Akins’ low cross found the forward, who turned home right-footed at the near post.

Clarke completed the rout with a late strike into the top corner.

Forest Green boss Steve Cotterill felt the second goal was decisive.

He said: “The second goal broke our hearts.

“We were the better team for 60 minutes by a mile. We’re already working with boys low on confidence so then it’s an uphill task.

“We have to do the unsavoury side of the game a bit more. It wasn’t a 4-0 defeat but that just about sums it up at the moment and how they react to those negative moments in the game.

“There’s plenty to work on but I’d like to think when you look at us, we’re a better team but the results aren’t showing it.”