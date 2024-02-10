Nigel Clough accepts Mansfield ‘flattered’ by 4-0 win at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough accepts Mansfield ‘flattered’ by 4-0 win at Forest Green

By Press Association
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted “the scoreline flattered us” after his side produced a clinical display to beat struggling Forest Green 4-0.

An Ollie Clarke brace and goals from Tom Nichols and Will Swan helped the Stags to victory.

Rovers looked resurgent in the first-half under boss Steve Cotterill but Mansfield turned on the style after the break to take all three points from Gloucestershire.

“We had to work hard to keep a clean sheet,” added Clough. “They (Forest Green) played really well and took control after our first goal, so the second goal was important in the context of the game.

“I don’t think we lost our way. It was just a case of Forest Green playing extremely well for 25 minutes. They have some very good players.

“We defended well and snuffed the threat out.

“We thought our smaller, agile players would work well against their big centre halves and, while we’ve had some strong benches at times this season, that’s the strongest we’ve had and they had an impact.”

Mansfield took the lead after 12 minutes when Aden Flint cushioned a header into the path of the oncoming Clarke, who hammered home into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Forest Green reacted well to going behind as Fankaty Dabo delivered a fine cross that Flint diverted fractionally wide with Christian Doidge ready to head home.

Charlie McCann almost gifted the Stags a second with a loose pass back to his goalkeeper but Clarke and Swan were both denied by the impressive Luke Daniels, who injured himself in making the save.

Nichols made it two for the visitors when he ran on to Swan’s forward pass before he cut inside and hammered an effort into the far corner.

Swan then made it three after Lucas Akins’ low cross found the forward, who turned home right-footed at the near post.

Clarke completed the rout with a late strike into the top corner.

Forest Green boss Steve Cotterill felt the second goal was decisive.

He said: “The second goal broke our hearts.

“We were the better team for 60 minutes by a mile. We’re already working with boys low on confidence so then it’s an uphill task.

“We have to do the unsavoury side of the game a bit more. It wasn’t a 4-0 defeat but that just about sums it up at the moment and how they react to those negative moments in the game.

“There’s plenty to work on but I’d like to think when you look at us, we’re a better team but the results aren’t showing it.”