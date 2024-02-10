No talk of relegation fight – Grant McCann says Rovers only eyeing strong finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No talk of relegation fight – Grant McCann says Rovers only eyeing strong finish

By Press Association
Doncaster manager Grant McCann saw his side beat Tranmere (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Doncaster manager Grant McCann saw his side beat Tranmere (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Doncaster boss Grant McCann insists the threat of relegation has never been spoken about in the Rovers camp after they took a huge step towards making sure of their League Two status with victory over Tranmere.

Goals from Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun saw Doncaster claim a 2-1 triumph and a first win since New Year’s Day to move them 10 points clear of the division’s bottom two.

And McCann says the only focus now is to collect as many wins as possible before the end of the campaign.

“I know we’ve still got a game in hand on some teams and we’re just in that area where we’re 13 or 14 points from the top seven and 10 points from the relegation zone,” McCann said. “We want to make sure we finish the season strong.

“I said to the players after the game, let’s see how many wins we can get. No one has spoken about the bottom of the league or the top of the league. I’ve just said to them let’s win as many games as we can between now
and the end of the season.

“Let’s breed some confidence around the place.

“The fans were brilliant and they’ve been crying out for that sort of win for a while and the boys have done that for them.

“It’s a good win for us but our focus will quickly turn onto Salford on Tuesday.

“There was lots to like in the performance. Bravery getting on the ball, being patient and I thought we grew into the game with it.”

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins also felt there was plenty to be positive about in his side’s performance despite the loss, with “fine margins” costing them after Josh Hawkes equalised on the hour mark.

“We were looking to win it and we had more than enough opportunities to win it,” he said.

“We started the game ever so well and the players have grafted and worked ever so hard. When we went behind, we got ourselves back into the game, made substitutions and looked to go and win it. We had that early momentum in the second half.

“They’ve defended very deep but they’ve got what proved to be the winning goal. We had loads of opportunities and it wasn’t for the lack of trying. The lads kept going all the way through.

“On another day, we win the game comfortably. It’s fine margins and we haven’t done it but you could see how hard the players are working, you could see our attacking threat and the fans were brilliant from the very beginning.

“The players are trying. We haven’t got the three points but when I look back at it, there’s many things that the players have done well.”