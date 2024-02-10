David Martindale lauds Livingston mentality after dramatic win over Partick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Martindale lauds Livingston mentality after dramatic win over Partick

By Press Association
Livingston manager David Martindale hailed the character of his side after beating Partick (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale hailed the character of his side after beating Partick (Robert Perry/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale hailed the character of his side after they came back from two goals down to claim a dramatic 3-2 win in extra time against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

Livi found themselves in trouble after Kerr McInroy’s superb low strike from 25 yards and Aidan Fitzpatrick’s near-post shot but Joel Nouble tapped in to bring them back into the game and the striker’s thunderous finish from a tight angle forced extra time.

The match looked to be heading for penalties but Tete Yengi headed home Jamie Brandon’s cross in the final minute to send Livi – who remain without a win in 17 league games – through to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2005.

Martindale said: “I think there’s been a lot of good performances in the league also but I just felt today the boys could have crumbled very easily and gone under at 2-0 down.

“We could have felt sorry for ourselves and accepted defeat but we didn’t do that.

“I felt the substitutes helped us in the game. I just felt our overall play was very, very good.

“We created a lot of chances, our entries into the final third and our passages of play, our movement and our intensity was all there.

“The difference between today and our other games was we actually had a better execution in the final third.

“We’ve made a lot of chances over the last seven or eight games and not taken them.

“Today we took our chances. Even at 2-1 I had a wee feeling. The longer the game went on, I was more confident.

“I was fairly positive we were going to come out on the positive end of the result.

“I’m not bothered who we get in the draw. I’d take anyone at home.

“Either of the Old Firm clubs away would be good financially for us but I’d like anyone at home.

“I’d like to take the club back to Hampden. We got there during Covid but I’d like to take the fans there.”

Partick manager Kris Doolan was gutted to lose at the death, with the match seemingly heading for spot-kicks.

He said: “To lose so late, it’s a sore one. By that stage you think it’s going to penalty kicks and it can be a bit of a lottery but to lose with about 20 seconds to go is a real sore one.

“There are lessons for us and for me to learn. Making two subs early on in hindsight was probably too quick but I kind of knew what was coming in terms of the physicality.

“We tried to pre-empt that and stop that but ultimately it’s difficult, they are such a powerful side and they made it count

“I’m just gutted we didn’t get through.”