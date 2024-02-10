Lee Bell wants Crewe focus quickly shifted to Stockport clash after going third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Bell wants Crewe focus quickly shifted to Stockport clash after going third

By Press Association
Crewe boss Lee Bell saw his side climb up to third (Jessica Hornby/PA))
Crewe boss Lee Bell is happy for his players to enjoy their win over Crawley but says he wants minds quickly focused on Tuesday night’s clash at leaders Stockport.

Rio Adebisi’s second-half goal secured Crewe a first in win in three games and with promotion rivals Barrow and Wrexham both losing, the Railwaymen moved into the automatic promotion places in third spot.

They are three points behind second-placed Mansfield and seven points adrift of pacesetters Stockport, but with a chance to take a chunk out of that gap in midweek.

“It was a really good team performance and we will let the players enjoy that tonight, but they have got to stay focused as we have a very tough game on Tuesday night,” said Bell.

“It’s a game between two teams in the top three and we’ve got to take what we did here into that. We came out of the traps and we could have got a couple more goals I thought.

“We totally nullified Crawley, and they are a good footballing team too. I thought our back players were excellent and we limited them to a couple of long shots. Harvey Davies got his second clean sheet in successive games and Ed Turns has come in and done well for us.

“The players’ energy was very good and if we keep performing like that we are going to hurt the opposition.

“Rio did brilliantly just before he scored by getting into the box and he arrived there again to take the goal, which showed his athleticism.”

The sides were closely matched in the first half, but it was Crewe who went closest to taking the lead when Elliott Nevitt crashed a shot onto the post.

Crawley’s Adam Campbell may have done better with a shooting chance which fell his way inside the box, but he only managed a tame shot which Davies saved at the foot of his post.

After the break, Crewe moved up a gear and Adebisi’s close-range finish came soon after he had powered a header over at the end of a lung-busting run.

Conor Thomas’ persistence saw the midfielder put over a low cross at the second attempt and Adebisi ran into space to turn the ball home.

Thomas went close to increasing the lead with a header which glided the wrong side of the post before Crawley piled on some late pressure, with substitute Ronan Darcy coming close to an equaliser with a thunderous drive.

Despite falling to a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions, Crawley boss Scott Lindsey was pleased with an improved display from his team.

“I thought we were really resilient against a really strong team who are likely to be going for automatic promotion,” said Lindsey.

“I thought we went toe to toe and we were defensively resolute apart from one moment when one player didn’t do his job properly.

“We are showing signs of improvement and we can take a lot from that. We created chances, although not clear cut ones, and had a lot of the play after the scored.

“I was proud of the players as they took a really strong Crewe side to the wire. The players who came on did well – Ronan (Darcy) and Jeremy Kelly were really bright for us.”

Lindsey also felt Crewe striker Aaron Rowe should have been shown a red card rather than a yellow for an early challenge.

He said: “I’ve seen it back and it is clear. I don’t really understand that and it changes the shape of the game if the officials do their jobs properly.”