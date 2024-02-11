It’s a bit of a blur – Fraser Dingwall savours dream start to Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s a bit of a blur – Fraser Dingwall savours dream start to Six Nations

By Press Association
Fraser Dingwall scored a key try for England against Wales (David Davies/PA)
Fraser Dingwall insists England will move deeper into the Guinness Six Nations emboldened by the knowledge they can dig out wins if they they stick to the script.

England stride into the first fallow week after recording victories over Italy and Wales that keep them in title contention, albeit with the toughest assignments of the Championship still to come against Scotland, Ireland and France.

On both occasions they were forced to fight back from half-time deficits and while they prevailed by a combined total of only five points, amid the deficiencies Steve Borthwick’s new-look team have shown resilience and more ambition in attack.

Both wins were too close for comfort and Scotland will justifiably be confident of retaining the Calcutta Cup in a fortnight but Dingwall, who dived over for a crucial try at Twickenham on Saturday, insists belief is growing.

“This results against Wales will give us a massive boost because it shows that if we put on to the pitch what we want, then we can beat teams,” the Northampton centre said.

“In the first half we didn’t get the outcomes but we stuck at it, so we can go into each game with that intent to stick at what we want to do and knowing that if we do that, we’ll be OK.”

England made an impressive start to the round two match against Warren Gatland’s men but their entries into the 22 failed to produce any points and their prospects then deteriorated when Ollie Chessum and Ethan Roots were sent to the sin bin.

Wales seized control through a penalty try and a brilliantly constructed touchdown for Alex Mann – but with Ben Earl powering over from a scrum and then Dingwall crossing, the stage was set for George Ford to kick the match-winning penalty.

George Ford kicked the match winning penalty against Wales
George Ford kicked the match winning penalty against Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We actually did a lot right in the first 10 minutes and then momentum swung against us and we didn’t really get anything,” Dingwall said.

“We put on the pitch what we wanted, we just didn’t get the outcomes and that’s what frustrated us.

“We stuck at how we wanted to play and then the rewards started to come our way and we were able to turn that into points.”

England’s kicking game directed by Ford was key to their comeback, as was Dingwall slipping over in the left corner in the 63rd minute for his first try in two outings in a Red Rose jersey.

“Essentially the forwards were battering the door down and created space, so we as backs just had to pick it off,” he said.

“I just managed to put myself on the edge. I kept Elliot Daly inside me knowing the ball would end up with me and I could hopefully get the score.

“It’s all bit of a blur but the emotions that ran through me after were crazy, everything came out of me.

“It’s unbelievable. These whole couple of weeks have been unbelievable. To get the win as a group and to score as well has been a whirlwind.”

England hope hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, centre Manu Tuilagi and second-row George Martin will be in contention to face Scotland at Murrayfield on February 24.