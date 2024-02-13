Harry McKirdy’s stoppage-time equaliser earns Swindon point at Gillingham

Harry McKirdy’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Swindon a 2-2 draw against play-off hopefuls Gillingham at Priestfield.

Sean McGurk, who joined the Wiltshire side from Leeds earlier this month, fired the visitors ahead after 24 minutes following an incisive break.

Second-half goals from Oli Hawkins and a Connor Mahoney penalty looked set to seal three points for the Gills but McKirdy struck late for a point.

Shadrach Ogie’s last-ditch challenge prevented Paul Glatzel from slotting in a second goal for Swindon in first-half stoppage time after the striker had rounded Jake Turner, before Remeao Hutton denied the Town striker in similar circumstances.

The Gills drew level when Hawkins rose the highest to meet Max Clark’s cross after 68 minutes for his second goal in as many games.

Mahoney put his side ahead from the penalty spot after fellow substitute Jorge Hurtado had been fouled by Frazer Blake-Tracy 11 minutes from time.

However, substitute McKirdy brilliantly curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the box four minutes into added time to earn Swindon a deserved point.