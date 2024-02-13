Luke Garbutt’s late free-kick denies Doncaster victory at Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Garbutt’s late free-kick denies Doncaster victory at Salford

By Press Association
Blackpool’s Luke Garbutt gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Tuesday September 28, 2021.
Blackpool’s Luke Garbutt gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Tuesday September 28, 2021.

Luke Garbutt’s late free-kick salvaged a point for Salford in a 2-2 draw at home to Doncaster in Sky Bet League Two.

The teams were level at the break courtesy of own goals at either end from Curtis Tilt and Richard Wood.

Lincoln loanee Hakeeb Adelakun hoped he had won the game for Doncaster with 20 minutes left to play, only for Garbutt struck late on.

The hosts had the first chance of the contest when Junior Luamba crossed for Callum Morton, who headed just over.

Doncaster took the lead in the 13th minute when Tilt put Luke Molyneux’s cross into his own net.

The same thing happened at the other end two minutes later as Luamba’s cross deflected in off Rovers captain Wood to level the scores.

The second half was a scrappy affair with very few chances created, until Matt Craig set up Adelakun to stroke the ball into the bottom corner and seemingly set up an away win.

However, former Everton left-back Garbutt had other ideas when he stood over a free-kick in the 89th minute, curling the ball up and over the wall and past Thimothee Lo-Tutala.