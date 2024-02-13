Luke Garbutt’s late free-kick denies Doncaster victory at Salford

Luke Garbutt’s late free-kick salvaged a point for Salford in a 2-2 draw at home to Doncaster in Sky Bet League Two.

The teams were level at the break courtesy of own goals at either end from Curtis Tilt and Richard Wood.

Lincoln loanee Hakeeb Adelakun hoped he had won the game for Doncaster with 20 minutes left to play, only for Garbutt struck late on.

The hosts had the first chance of the contest when Junior Luamba crossed for Callum Morton, who headed just over.

Doncaster took the lead in the 13th minute when Tilt put Luke Molyneux’s cross into his own net.

The same thing happened at the other end two minutes later as Luamba’s cross deflected in off Rovers captain Wood to level the scores.

The second half was a scrappy affair with very few chances created, until Matt Craig set up Adelakun to stroke the ball into the bottom corner and seemingly set up an away win.

However, former Everton left-back Garbutt had other ideas when he stood over a free-kick in the 89th minute, curling the ball up and over the wall and past Thimothee Lo-Tutala.