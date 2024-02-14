Football rumours: Tottenham ready to make move on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

What the papers say

Tottenham will make a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher if Chelsea cannot come to a new deal with the 24-year-old at the end of the season, the Telegraph reports. The paper says there has been no progress in talks with Gallagher and the Blues, despite manager Mauricio Pochettino labelling him “priceless” after Chelsea’s win over Crystal Palace.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite continues to draw interest from rival clubs, with the Daily Mail reporting that Manchester United and Tottenham will push hardest for the young defender. Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea have also shown interest in the 21-year-old.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (Adam Davy, PA)

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace hope that their efforts to persuade Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenna to replace Roy Hodgson as manager will succeed at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

‼ Kylian Mbappe is open to joining Liverpool or Arsenal if a Real Madrid switch falls through, it has been revealed However, Mbappe will only move to the Premier League if he significantly reduces his wage demands💸⏬https://t.co/0zVyt74OM9 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 13, 2024

Newcastle are fearful that Dan Ashworth could be lured away by Manchester United imminently 🚨🚨 And some within the club are already 'braced' for his possible exit 👀https://t.co/gcnAzTTFwh pic.twitter.com/JWAw0LZgqq — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 13, 2024

Players to watch

Ivan Toney: Brentford’s talks with the highly sought-after striker have not progressed since the club offered the 27-year-old an extension, TeamTalk reports, with Arsenal and Newcastle closely monitoring the situation.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney (Nick Potts, PA)

Albert Gudmundsson: West Ham will now have to compete with Newcastle for the 26-year-old striker from Iceland, who has scored nine goals in 22 games for Genoa in the Serie A this season, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.