Ellis Simms grabs only goal to maintain Coventry’s play-off push at Stoke

By Press Association
Ellis Simms, right, opened the scoring for Coventry at Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ellis Simms, right, opened the scoring for Coventry at Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Coventry kept themselves in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places after a hard-fought 1-0 derby win away at fellow Midlands side Stoke.

Ellis Simms’ third goal in five league games secured all three points for Mark Robins’ team at the Bet365 Stadium, consolidating their sixth-place standing on goal difference on 51 points.

Defeat for Stoke means they have now lost five of their last six games, leaving them just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Both managers made six changes to the teams that started their midweek games and there was a real lack of fluidity to the first half for the most part.

Coventry did come agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute though, with Stoke goalkeeper Jack Bonham forced to save well from Haji Wright’s header via a deflection off Ben Wilmot, before blocking Simms’ effort.

The rebound fell kindly to Callum O’Hare, who looked certain to score, but Wilmot – making his 100th appearance for Stoke – was on the line to divert the ball onto the post and away.

Stoke’s first shot on target came just after half-time as Lewis Baker’s tame effort was comfortably held by visiting goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

But they found themselves behind in the 51st minute when Wright caught Ki-Jana Hoever in possession and prodded the ball to O’Hare, who played in Simms to slot home from close range.

Stoke manager Steven Schumacher made a triple substitution just after the hour mark in an attempt to inject some life into the home side’s performance, and moments later Nathan Lowe’s left-footed shot on the turn went just over the crossbar to lift the crowd’s spirits somewhat.

There was further reason for encouragement in the 68th minute as Baker’s goalbound attempt deflected behind for a corner off Sky Blues defender Bobby Thomas.

Down at the other end, Wright had a glorious chance to double Coventry’s lead in the 81st minute but after a nice one-two with Josh Eccles, he blazed his shot over the crossbar.

Minutes later, Stoke substitute Million Manhoef took the ball down well and drove into the visitors’ box, but he could only find the side-netting.

That was the last real opportunity of a contest low on quality and boos rung around the stadium at the end.

Despite ending a four-match unbeaten run last time out with a 1-0 win over QPR, it’s now just three wins in 19 league matches for Stoke, who face a real battle to avoid the drop.