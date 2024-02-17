Hartlepool remain in the hunt for play-off place after beating Boreham Wood

Luke Waterfall’s late finish completed Hartlepool’s comeback in their 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood.

Boreham Wood took an early lead through Kabongo Tshimanga with just a minute on the clock.

Hartlepool levelled thanks to Joe Grey netting his eighth goal of the season just before half time.

Top scorer Emmanuel Dieseruvwe put the hosts in front with his 17th goal of the season with six minutes remaining.

And Luke Waterfall put the result beyond doubt for the hosts, making it three in the 89th minute.