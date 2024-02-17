Northampton end five-game winless run with victory over Bristol Rovers

Northampton earned their first win in five games with a 3-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers.

The hosts were ahead inside just three minutes at Sixfields when a 23-pass move ended with Patrick Brough picking up the pieces and firing home after Tyreece Simpson could not sort his feet out.

Scott Sinclair curled narrowly wide at the other end as Rovers chased an equaliser, but the visitors struggled to turn pressure into chances and they found themselves further behind at the break.

With five minutes of the first half to go, Kieron Bowie switched play to Brough and his low cross found Mitch Pinnock who took a touch before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

Brough crashed a volley against the crossbar at the start of the second half before Rovers halved the deficit with 11 minutes to go when Chris Martin headed in from Elkan Baggott’s knockdown.

But Marc Leonard calmed home nerves with a sensational goal just five minutes later as his first-time strike flew into the top corner from all of 30 yards.