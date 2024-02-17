Mike Fondop brace inspires Oldham to victory at Maidenhead

Mike Fondop’s brace inspired Oldham to a 3-1 victory at Maidenhead.

Oldham got the breakthrough when Joe Garner headed in a long ball in the 15th minute.

Fondop doubled the visitors’ lead in the 58th minute and then grabbed his brace 30 minutes later, effectively killing the game off for the hosts.

Sam Beckwith delivered a late consolation for the hosts.