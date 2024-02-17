Stephen Wearne scores double on full MK Dons debut to seal victory at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Wearne scores double on full MK Dons debut to seal victory at Swindon

By Press Association
Stephen Wearne (Tim Goode/PA)
Stephen Wearne (Tim Goode/PA)

Stephen Wearne scored twice on his full league debut for MK Dons inside the first eight minutes to secure a 2-1 victory at struggling Swindon.

Wearne opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock after some calamitous Swindon defending.

Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft and Conor McCarthy left the ball for each other, allowing Kyran Lofthouse to nip in and tee up Wearne for a simple finish.

It was 2-0 four minutes later as Wearne swept home at the far post following a brilliant centre across the six-yard box.

The Dons pushed for a third goal and Daniel Kemp forced a good save out of Bycroft nine minutes into the second half with a stinging 25-yard shot.

Charlie Austin finished emphatically with one minute remaining to give Swindon hope of a late comeback, but the visitors were able to see out the win.

The victory lifts MK Dons up to fifth in the Sky Bet League One table, seven points off leaders Stockport, while Swindon languish in 18th place after a run of four games without a win.