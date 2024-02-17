Stephen Wearne scores double on full MK Dons debut to seal victory at Swindon

Stephen Wearne scored twice on his full league debut for MK Dons inside the first eight minutes to secure a 2-1 victory at struggling Swindon.

Wearne opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock after some calamitous Swindon defending.

Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft and Conor McCarthy left the ball for each other, allowing Kyran Lofthouse to nip in and tee up Wearne for a simple finish.

It was 2-0 four minutes later as Wearne swept home at the far post following a brilliant centre across the six-yard box.

The Dons pushed for a third goal and Daniel Kemp forced a good save out of Bycroft nine minutes into the second half with a stinging 25-yard shot.

Charlie Austin finished emphatically with one minute remaining to give Swindon hope of a late comeback, but the visitors were able to see out the win.

The victory lifts MK Dons up to fifth in the Sky Bet League One table, seven points off leaders Stockport, while Swindon languish in 18th place after a run of four games without a win.