Falkirk go 11 points clear at top of Scottish League One after beating Hamilton

Falkirk moved 11 points clear at the top of Scottish League One after beating their nearest rivals Hamilton 3-2.

The battle between the top two looked to be done and dusted after Falkirk scored three times during 12 first-half minutes.

Callumn Morrison, Ross MacIver and Calvin Miller all found the target, but Ahkeem Rose’s double either side of half-time kept Hamilton in touch.

Alloa maintained third place with a 4-1 victory over Cove Rangers thanks to goals from Taylor Steven (2), Scott Taggart and Bobby Wales, while Kyle Connell netted for Cove.

Montrose moved into the play-off spots after defeating Kelty Hearts 4-2, but they required goals during the final 13 minutes from Graham Webster and Kane Hester after Craig Johnston’s quickfire double had cancelled out first-half efforts by Blair Lyons and Andrew Steeves.

Elsewhere, Michael Ndiweni scored the winner in a 2-1 win for Annan against Stirling, and Ruairidh Adams’ stoppage-time goal secured a 1-1 draw for bottom club Edinburgh City against Queen of the South, who led through a Joel Mumbongo goal.

In League Two, Stenhousemuir remain 16 points clear despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Elgin.

Russell Dingwall’s penalty cancelled out Nat Wedderburn’s opener for Stenny before Brian Cameron put the home side in front. However, Euan O’Reilly restored parity 11 minutes into the second half.

Second-placed Peterhead fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Forfar.

Russell McLean handed Forfar a 13th-minute lead and added his second of the game in first-half stoppage time after Stuart Morrison had doubled their advantage in the 37th minute.

Rory McAllister pulled a goal back for Peterhead and Flynn Duffy ensured a nervy finish, with Alfie Stewart levelling in the fifth minute of time added on.

Ayrton Sonkur netted twice in stoppage time as the Spartans denied struggling Stranraer a much-needed win with a 2-1 victory.

Tam Orr had given Stranraer a first-half lead but they have dropped to second-bottom, eight points clear of Clyde, who beat Dumbarton 2-0 at home.

Martin Rennie bagged a brace either side of the break, the second from the spot, before they had Jordan Allan sent off late on.

Goals from Brian Easton and Alan Trouten (penalty) inside the space of three minutes helped East Fife to a 2-0 win at Bonnyrigg Rose, who had Reis Peggie dismissed.