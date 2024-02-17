Falkirk go 11 points clear at top of Scottish League One after beating Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk go 11 points clear at top of Scottish League One after beating Hamilton

By Press Association
Calvin Miller scored for Falkirk (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Calvin Miller scored for Falkirk (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Falkirk moved 11 points clear at the top of Scottish League One after beating their nearest rivals Hamilton 3-2.

The battle between the top two looked to be done and dusted after Falkirk scored three times during 12 first-half minutes.

Callumn Morrison, Ross MacIver and Calvin Miller all found the target, but Ahkeem Rose’s double either side of half-time kept Hamilton in touch.

Alloa maintained third place with a 4-1 victory over Cove Rangers thanks to goals from Taylor Steven (2), Scott Taggart and Bobby Wales, while Kyle Connell netted for Cove.

Montrose moved into the play-off spots after defeating Kelty Hearts 4-2, but they required goals during the final 13 minutes from Graham Webster and Kane Hester after Craig Johnston’s quickfire double had cancelled out first-half efforts by Blair Lyons and Andrew Steeves.

Elsewhere, Michael Ndiweni scored the winner in a 2-1 win for Annan against Stirling, and Ruairidh Adams’ stoppage-time goal secured a 1-1 draw for bottom club Edinburgh City against Queen of the South, who led through a Joel Mumbongo goal.

In League Two, Stenhousemuir remain 16 points clear despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Elgin.

Russell Dingwall’s penalty cancelled out Nat Wedderburn’s opener for Stenny before Brian Cameron put the home side in front. However, Euan O’Reilly restored parity 11 minutes into the second half.

Second-placed Peterhead fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Forfar.

Russell McLean handed Forfar a 13th-minute lead and added his second of the game in first-half stoppage time after Stuart Morrison had doubled their advantage in the 37th minute.

Rory McAllister pulled a goal back for Peterhead and Flynn Duffy ensured a nervy finish, with Alfie Stewart levelling in the fifth minute of time added on.

Ayrton Sonkur netted twice in stoppage time as the Spartans denied struggling Stranraer a much-needed win with a 2-1 victory.

Tam Orr had given Stranraer a first-half lead but they have dropped to second-bottom, eight points clear of Clyde, who beat Dumbarton 2-0 at home.

Martin Rennie bagged a brace either side of the break, the second from the spot, before they had Jordan Allan sent off late on.

Goals from Brian Easton and Alan Trouten (penalty) inside the space of three minutes helped East Fife to a 2-0 win at Bonnyrigg Rose, who had Reis Peggie dismissed.