Nigel Adkins struggles to contain his delight after Tranmere stun Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nigel Adkins struggles to contain his delight after Tranmere stun Stockport

By Press Association
Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins beamed about the win over Stockport (Tim Markland/PA)
Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins beamed about the win over Stockport (Tim Markland/PA)

Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins could barely contain his delight after seeing his side beat top-of-the-table Stockport 4-0 at Prenton Park.

A brace from Jordan Turnbull and strikes from Tom Davies and Connor Jennings were the difference as Rovers inflicted back-to back defeats on Sky Bet League Two leaders County.

The home side opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Davies found himself in the right spot to force the ball home after a free-kick from Brad Walker.

The Hatters were not without chances of their own and could have pulled level through Will Collar and Odin Bailey.

But Tranmere doubled their lead in the 55th minute when Turnbull fired the ball into the net after Stockport failed to clear the danger from a free-kick.

The points were wrapped up in the 63rd minute when Turnbull headed home his second and Rovers’ third from a perfectly-placed Walker cross, before Connor Jennings completed the rout with five minutes left.

Adkins said: “The fans were great and they’re leaving with smiles on their faces today, and let’s face it, they certainly had something to smile about.

“I told the players today about what it means to represent Tranmere Rovers, people want to come and see you work hard and we’ve certainly worked hard today.

“We started the game really well after the disappointment of losing on Tuesday night to Morecambe and the players have responded so well.

“We just beat the league leaders convincingly and we’re so exciting to watch and that makes me so happy.

“Great credit to the players and the staff for the way they’ve responded to two challenging results in games we should have won, the mentality to work for their teammates and the staff, themselves and the Tranmere family.

“We’ve got a team that is prepared to work and graft for each other and I’m excited by what I’ve seen today.”

Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “We spoke after the defeat to Crewe on Tuesday about doing the basics and once again we’ve not done that.

“Let’s be clear, our relative success so far this season in terms of where we sit in the table has been based on stability, but we’ve not had a clean sheet in the last seven games and one in the last nine.

“Sometimes you have to protect the players in terms of what you say, but that’s an embarrassing performance defensively.

“If things don’t get better for Tuesday night away at Gillingham then it’s going to be a tough night for us. I could lie and paper over the cracks, but that’s not the way I am.

“We’ve got to be miles better than that and if we’re not then it’s going to be a tough night for us and that’s as simple as it is.”