Graham Alexander: Braford had to work hard but win over Sutton fully deserved

Bradford manager Graham Alexander admits his side were made to work hard to beat rock-bottom Sutton but felt they fully deserved the three points.

Calum Kavanagh’s second-half strike proved enough for League Two play-off hopefuls Braford to claim a third successive win in testing conditions at Valley Parade.

Alexander said: “It was a difficult match against a difficult opponent. We’ve seen that from a couple of their previous results.

“Wrexham were made to work exceptionally hard to win against them during the week and we’ve had to do the same again today.

“We deserved to win 100 per cent. We had the better opportunities and should have scored in the first half and we defended the pressure they put on extremely well.”

Bradford’s clean sheet was their fifth in a row in all competitions as they prepare for their Bristol Street Motors Trophy semi-final against Wycombe in midweek.

Alexander added: “We’ve got to give ourselves a base where we’re not chasing. That’s what we’ve been guilty of, certainly at Valley Parade.

“We’ve gone all at it right from minute one and the opposition has got a goal early, piling more pressure on us and making it even more difficult for us to get going as an attacking force.

“Having a bit more control over ourselves in the first 15-20 minutes has helped us settle into a game and not given the opposition anything to build from.

“We know we have players that have those quality moments to score.”

Andy Cook had missed two good chances for Bradford before Kavanagh’s confident finish broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after being played clear by Clarke Oduor.

Bradford keeper Sam Walker played his part in the win with saves from Harry Smith and substitute Olly Sanderson, leaving Sutton manager Steve Morison still looking for his first win after nine games in charge.

Morison said: “I’m really frustrated. I thought our attitude and application were spot on but they put the ball in the back of the net and we didn’t.

“We played some good stuff, created some good chances but the keeper has made a couple of good saves. That was the difference.

“The only plus point we take out of it was that Grimsby lost 5-1 and nothing’s really changed. We’re still trying to catch them and that’s what we’re focused on.

“We tried to get the win but it wasn’t meant to be. We did everything we could, we worked hard, prepared as best we could but they got the moment on the counter and took it.

“The first half was pretty even and then we conceded the goal off the back of us having one cleared off the line.

“We should have been leading but we were losing. The players are still scrapping and fighting for the football club and each other.”