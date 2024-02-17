Nigel Clough urges introduction of goal-line technology after loss at Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough urges introduction of goal-line technology after loss at Walsall

By Press Association
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough insists goal-line technology should be introduced in League Two (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Fuming Mansfield boss Nigel Clough says goal-line technology must be introduced into the English Football League after his Stags missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League Two by losing 2-1 at Walsall.

Mansfield were convinced Aden Flint’s first-half effort crossed the line but the goal was not given – and Clough’s men lost out in a roller coaster second half.

They should have been out of sight – but Will Swan spurned three golden chances.

However, it was the Flint controversy that irked Clough, who said: “We should have goal-line technology at this level. I thought the assistant was probably unsighted with a defender in the way.

“But this is what everyone is fighting for because the Premier League want to keep 85% of the TV money instead of 75-25%, which would mean we could then get that sort of thing introduced.

“I would have thought with the money in football they could provide watches for the officials so when the ball goes over the line everyone knows.”

Clough admitted, however, his side should have made their chances count, following up Tuesday’s club-record 9-2 win over Harrogate with a profligate display in front of goal.

“Certainly those six chances we missed in the first half were as big as anything,” he added.

“I would argue we created better chances in the first half than on Tuesday but didn’t take any of them.

“The performance was fine, just the crucial things of putting the ball in the back of the net and keeping it out at the other end.”

Mansfield remain a point behind leaders Stockport after Isaac Hutchinson deliveries set up headers for Jamille Matt and Football League debutant Emmanuel Adegboyega, who is on loan from Norwich.

Stephen Quinn briefly pulled the Stags level after Matt’s opener, but Walsall earned a first league win since New Year’s Day.

“We got that little bit of luck at the right moments, which I think we earned in the end,” said boss Mat Sadler, whose side remain 16th, but have beaten all of the division’s top four at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

“I thought for the first 20-25 minutes of the second half, we were very, very good, really high-energy, really front-footed and it turned into a really good game for the fans to watch.

“I feel really proud of the lads – most importantly, the hard work they put in. We’ve given everything for the shirt and that’s what this group does. Now we have to back it up.

“I think we are the only team in the division to do that this season [beat the top four].

“We’re a good team but a young team, and results like tonight only adds another yardstick on to where we want to get to and where we want to be.”