Best not to be coming from my sofa – Laura Muir to shun home comforts in Glasgow

Laura Muir will snub home comforts to ensure she is in the right frame of mind to win gold at the World Indoor Championships.

The 30-year-old claimed the 3000m title at the UKA Indoor Championships on Sunday after running eight minutes 58.80 seconds to seal victory in Birmingham.

Muir is planning her assault on the 3000m at the World Indoors in Glasgow next month, with the British squad announced on Monday.

The Scot, who is based in Glasgow, will race at her home track but intends to remain with the team rather than stay at home during the Championships.

Muir, who won 1500m and 3000m gold at the European Indoors in Glasgow in 2019, said: “I’m going to stay in the team hotel. I think it’d be hard to get myself in the mindset that I’m going to compete at a World Championships final.

“It’s better when it’s a straight final to not be coming from my sofa. So I’m going to go into the team hotel.

“I never really took it in because I didn’t know if I was definitely going quite yet. I don’t want to do anything until I’m definitely going but it’s really nice.

“I’ve got a lot of fond memories from that track from competing there before. So I’m just going to go there and I’m going to enjoy it and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Katarina Johnson-Thompson threw 13.29m to come ninth in the shot put, won by Amelia Campbell, as she continues her Olympic preparations.

The world heptathlon champion is focusing on this summer’s Paris Games and will not be at the World Indoors.

She said: “I am gutted because I did European indoors in Glasgow in 2018 and I’ve got really good memories of it. The whole family came to watch me. It’s just a decision to throw everything into Paris.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was ninth in the shot put (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m feeling good. I’ve had a great time since Budapest, everything’s been going really well. So I feel good. I’m feeling in a strong position but I’m just taking it week by week.

“The plan was just some competition practice. Training has been going really well so I wanted to come out and see where I am under competition conditions.

“Of course these specialist athletes throw much further and it is tough not to have a reference to where you’re throwing – with the first line set at 16m – which is way further than I am throwing. But on the other hand I can gain some knowledge and learn from the specialists so it is always beneficial.

“I am confident now I have found a good training set-up so I am very happy with my training so far and I am enjoying my preparations going towards Paris this year. ”

Jemma Reekie won in the 800m as she looks for a maiden senior title in Glasgow next month.