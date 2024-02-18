Bristol City lose again as Leicester run riot in Women’s Super League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bristol City lose again as Leicester run riot in Women’s Super League

By Press Association
Japan midfielder Saori Takarada was on target for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Japan midfielder Saori Takarada was on target for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester came from behind to heap more misery on Women’s Super League bottom side Bristol City with a 5-2 win at the King Power Stadium.

Ffion Morgan put the Robins in front in the 20th minute with a long-range effort after she capitalised on a mistake from Foxes goalkeeper Lize Kop.

Leicester were level through Japan international Yuka Momiki in the 33rd minute and then Saori Takarada bundled in a second during first-half stoppage time.

Bristol City equalised four minutes after the restart through Denmark forward Amalie Thestrup, her eighth WSL goal of the season.

Janice Cayman, though, had the hosts back in front after 55 minutes before Jutta Rantala drove in a fourth and 16-year-old Denny Draper, on as a substitute, stabbed home a fifth in stoppage time for her first senior goal.

Bristol City remain five points adrift at the bottom, while Leicester sit seventh.

Liverpool’s Ceri Holland (right) celebrates after scoring
A goal from captain Ceri Holland, right, saw Liverpool beat Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool captain Ceri Holland scored and was later sent off as her side closed out a 1-0 win over strugglers Brighton at Broadfield Stadium.

Holland made the breakthrough eight minutes after the interval when she capitalised on a sloppy clearance by Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley.

The Reds skipper, though, was dismissed deep into stoppage time for a second yellow card after a poor foul on Julia Zigiotti, but Liverpool closed out a first win of 2024.

Liverpool remain fifth in the table, now within two points of Manchester United, while interim Brighton head coach Mikey Harris is still searching for his first WSL win.

Everton eased their own relegation worries after beating West Ham 2-0 for a first home win of the season.

Italy forward Martina Piemonte, on as a substitute, broke the deadlock when she glanced in a free-kick in the 83rd minute.

Aurora Galli wrapped up the points with a second for the Toffees just three minutes later with an angled effort into the top corner.

Jordan Nobbs’ fine second-half goal helped Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 at Brisbane Road.

Adriana Leon, filling in for the suspended Rachel Daly, put the visitors in front after 23 minutes, but Spurs defender Amy James-Turner headed in an equaliser just before the break.

Nobbs, though, settled matters when she drilled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area following a corner.