Bristol City lose again as Leicester run riot in Women’s Super League

Leicester came from behind to heap more misery on Women’s Super League bottom side Bristol City with a 5-2 win at the King Power Stadium.

Ffion Morgan put the Robins in front in the 20th minute with a long-range effort after she capitalised on a mistake from Foxes goalkeeper Lize Kop.

Leicester were level through Japan international Yuka Momiki in the 33rd minute and then Saori Takarada bundled in a second during first-half stoppage time.

Bristol City equalised four minutes after the restart through Denmark forward Amalie Thestrup, her eighth WSL goal of the season.

Janice Cayman, though, had the hosts back in front after 55 minutes before Jutta Rantala drove in a fourth and 16-year-old Denny Draper, on as a substitute, stabbed home a fifth in stoppage time for her first senior goal.

Bristol City remain five points adrift at the bottom, while Leicester sit seventh.

A goal from captain Ceri Holland, right, saw Liverpool beat Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool captain Ceri Holland scored and was later sent off as her side closed out a 1-0 win over strugglers Brighton at Broadfield Stadium.

Holland made the breakthrough eight minutes after the interval when she capitalised on a sloppy clearance by Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley.

The Reds skipper, though, was dismissed deep into stoppage time for a second yellow card after a poor foul on Julia Zigiotti, but Liverpool closed out a first win of 2024.

Liverpool remain fifth in the table, now within two points of Manchester United, while interim Brighton head coach Mikey Harris is still searching for his first WSL win.

FT: @EvertonWomen take all three points at home! 🏡 pic.twitter.com/JcMMYliAJ2 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 18, 2024

Everton eased their own relegation worries after beating West Ham 2-0 for a first home win of the season.

Italy forward Martina Piemonte, on as a substitute, broke the deadlock when she glanced in a free-kick in the 83rd minute.

Aurora Galli wrapped up the points with a second for the Toffees just three minutes later with an angled effort into the top corner.

Jordan Nobbs’ fine second-half goal helped Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 at Brisbane Road.

Adriana Leon, filling in for the suspended Rachel Daly, put the visitors in front after 23 minutes, but Spurs defender Amy James-Turner headed in an equaliser just before the break.

Nobbs, though, settled matters when she drilled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area following a corner.