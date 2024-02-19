The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland reacts to a missed chance during the Premier League draw with Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland reacts to a missed chance during the Premier League draw with Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Champions Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League title race following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea after easy away wins for Liverpool and Arsenal.

England’s cricketers slumped to a 434-run defeat to India in the third Test in Rajkot, while Hideki Matsuyama stormed to victory in the Genesis Invitational after tournament host Tiger Woods withdrew through illness.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Raheem Sterling
Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling (right) scores against his former side Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)
Ravindra Jadeja
India’s Ravindra Jadeja (left) is congratulated by team-mates after taking the wicket of England’s Jonny Bairstow on the fourth day of the third Test in Rajkot (Ajit Solanki/AP)
James Tavernier
Rangers’ James Tavernier celebrates scoring from the penalty spot during his side’s win at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dwain Chambers
Dwain Chambers runs in the 60m heats on day one of the UK Athletics Indoor Championships at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal Women
A screen displays the record crowd in attendance during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in a 4-1 win at Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)
Iga Swiatek
Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on her way to winning the Qatar Open final in Doha (Hussein Sayed/AP)
Alex Ferreira
American Alex Ferreira competes during the men’s FIS World Cup freeski halfpipe final in Calgary (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP)
Leandro Trossard
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard is fouled by Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon, resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at Turf Moor (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is driven off the course after withdrawing during the second round of the Genesis Invitational (Ryan Sun/AP)