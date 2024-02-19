Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe sends entourage for talks with Man City

What the papers say

Kylian Mbappe‘s entourage met with figures at Manchester City last week before the news broke of his impending exit from Paris St Germain this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Bayer Leverkusen manager Rudi Voller has pushed for coach Xabi Alonso to stay at the club, with Sky Sports reporting the Spanish coach is scoping out options at Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United’s shake-up continues as they try to bring in Newcastle director Dan Ashworth, but the Daily Mail has revealed the Magpies will not allow him to join before 2026 unless they get significant compensation.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Napoli are seriously considering to sack manager Walter Mazzarri ahead of UCL game vs Barcelona. 🇸🇰 Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona has already accepted the job — with Marek Hamsik as part of his staff, as per @MatteMoretto. Final decision will be made later today. pic.twitter.com/DxRupVn8tl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2024

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has left the door open to three Premier League clubs amid recent job links 👀https://t.co/4WDtlvFQgT pic.twitter.com/eouMqQB2O4 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 18, 2024

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford: The Sunday Times reports PSG are eyeing the Manchester United star as a potential replacement for Mbappe.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford applauds the fans following defeat in the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kevin Long: The 33-year-old Irishman is on the verge of moving across the pond to join Major League Soccer club Toronto.

Jack Clarke: Southampton are looking to edge out other clubs with a £15million bid to lure the 23-year-old forward to the south coast, according to the Sun.