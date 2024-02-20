Danilo Orsi earns Crawley narrow win over Wimbledon

Danilo Orsi kept up his fine scoring form to net the decisive goal as Crawley won 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon.

Orsi’s 15th league goal of the season secured three points for the visitors as Wimbledon were left to rue missed chances.

The victory moved Crawley to within two points of the League Two play-off places.

After early dominance, the Dons were incensed they were not awarded a penalty after Omar Bugiel was wrestled to the floor by Jay Williams in the area.

Wimbledon continued to search for an opener, but as half-time drew closer it was the visitors who threatened, with Liam Kelly’s whipped corner striking the crossbar.

Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai pulled off a superb save on the hour mark to deny Josh Davison, who looked to have a tap-in at the back post.

And, having withstood pressure for much of the contest, Will Wright’s long throw in the 78th minute fell into the path of Orsi, who tapped home to snatch the points.