Eastleigh beat promotion hopefuls Bromley

Eastleigh earned back-to-back National League wins after beating promotion hopefuls Bromley 2-0.

The hosts had a chance in the first half through Scott Quigley and Bromley goalkeeper Grant Smith made a great save to deny Jake Taylor just before the break.

An energetic start to the second half saw Michael Cheek and Paul McCallum come close for Bromley, but Quigley eventually fired the Spitfires ahead in the 64th minute, rolling the ball into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

McCallum wrapped up victory in the 79th minute, nodding home his 26th league goal of the season for Eastleigh.