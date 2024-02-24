Harry Ransom’s goal sees off Accrington

Harry Ransom’s first goal of the season made it three wins on the bounce for Crawley in their 1-0 victory over fellow play-off challengers Accrington.

Defender Ransom’s header went in off the inside of the post from a Will Wright corner in the 68th minute to seal the three points.

Stanley had the majority of the first-half chances but found Crawley keeper Corey Addai in top form.

Striker Jake Bickerstaff was clean through on six minutes but Addai pushed away his chip, and Jack Nolan had a couple of strikes saved by Addai while the Town keeper kept out a Ben Woods drive.

Crawley’s best first-half chance fell to top scorer Danilo Orsi but Radek Vitek was equal to it.

It was more open in the second half with both keepers producing superb saves.

Addai denied Nolan and league debutant Lewis Trickett, while Vitek dived low to stop a Klaidi Lolos strike finding the bottom corner.

Ransom then struck with his header and it needed another superb save from close range to deny Korede Adedoyin an equaliser late in the game.