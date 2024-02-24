Harry Ransom’s goal sees off Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harry Ransom’s goal sees off Accrington

By Press Association
Crawley won at Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Crawley won at Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Harry Ransom’s first goal of the season made it three wins on the bounce for Crawley in their 1-0 victory over fellow play-off challengers Accrington.

Defender Ransom’s header went in off the inside of the post from a Will Wright corner in the 68th minute to seal the three points.

Stanley had the majority of the first-half chances but found Crawley keeper Corey Addai in top form.

Striker Jake Bickerstaff was clean through on six minutes but Addai pushed away his chip, and Jack Nolan had a couple of strikes saved by Addai while the Town keeper kept out a Ben Woods drive.

Crawley’s best first-half chance fell to top scorer Danilo Orsi but Radek Vitek was equal to it.

It was more open in the second half with both keepers producing superb saves.

Addai denied Nolan and league debutant Lewis Trickett, while Vitek dived low to stop a Klaidi Lolos strike finding the bottom corner.

Ransom then struck with his header and it needed another superb save from close range to deny Korede Adedoyin an equaliser late in the game.