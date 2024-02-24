Lewis Dunk’s last-gasp leveller earns 10-man Brighton draw with Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Dunk’s last-gasp leveller earns 10-man Brighton draw with Everton

By Press Association
Lewis Dunk (centre right) heads Brighton’s equaliser (Gareth Fuller/PA).
Lewis Dunk (centre right) heads Brighton’s equaliser (Gareth Fuller/PA).

Lewis Dunk denied Everton a crucial win with a stoppage-time equaliser as 10-man Brighton rescued a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls captain, on his 400th league appearance for his boyhood club, nodded in a corner from Pascal Gross in the 95th minute.

His goal cancelled out a stunning strike from another centre-half, Jarrad Branthwaite, and stretched Everton’s winless run to nine matches.

Sean Dyche’s side did at least edge a point clear of the relegation zone, but this will feel like a horrible two points dropped against a Brighton side who were at that stage a man light after Billy Gilmour’s red card.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi invited some of his players to his house for dinner this week, but in the early stages he was left frustrated at how they made a meal of taking their chances.

Danny Welbeck passed up three opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, first seeing a shot deflected wide by James Tarkowski.

Welbeck then raced on to Facundo Buonanotte’s through-ball and knocked it past Jordan Pickford, who had come charging out of his area, but the striker’s touch was too heavy.

Moments later the former England forward played a neat one-two with Buonanotte, but Ben Godfrey got a foot in to send his shot wide.

Simon Adingra, an Africa Cup of Nations winner with Ivory Coast, was next to try his luck with a mazy run and a shot which flew narrowly over.

Everton created only one chance in a one-sided first half, yet it was probably the best of the lot.

A cross from Vitalii Mykolenko looked destined for the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin in front of goal until Dunk intervened and glanced the ball behind.

After the break a fired-up De Zerbi was shown his now increasingly-regular yellow card after protesting too vociferously that Tarkowski deserved a second booking for a foul on Welbeck.

Brighton then had a huge let-off when Dwight McNeil’s cross was volleyed goalward by Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Tariq Lamptey, the shortest player on the pitch, heading it clear from underneath the crossbar.

But Everton made the breakthrough in the 72nd minute through the unlikely figure of Branthwaite.

Pickford launched a free-kick into the area and Evan Ferguson’s attempted clearance fell to the young centre-half.

Branthwaite took one touch with his right foot and then lashed a powerful, angled drive past a startled Bart Verbruggen and into the top corner.

Ten minutes from time Scotland midfielder Gilmour was dismissed after catching Amadou Onana with his studs.

But Brighton kept knocking at the door and Dunk prised it open with a towering header to snatch a point and leave Dyche frustrated.