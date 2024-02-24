Walsall see off Harrogate to register third straight win

Improving Walsall racked up a third straight victory with a 2-0 success at Harrogate.

Liam Gordon opened the scoring for the Saddlers and Mo Saal was credited with a late second, even though his shot seemed to be heading wide before taking a big deflection off home defender Liam Gibson.

Matty Daly found the net for Harrogate in the first half after a spectacular Dean Cornelius strike had thudded against the crossbar, but home celebrations were dashed by an offside flag.

Mat Sadler’s men forged ahead in the 48th minute when Isaac Hutchinson released Tom Knowles and he pulled the ball back from the right byline for left wing-back Gordon to find the bottom right corner from 15 yards.

At the other end, Anthony O’Connor somehow fired over from three yards following a Matty Foulds corner, but Faal was also

guilty of a glaring miss from the same distance after being picked out by Hutchinson.

The on-loan West Brom forward went on to enjoy better fortune in the 84th minute when another attempt that appeared to be heading wide was diverted inside goalkeeper James Belshaw’s right-hand post by Gibson.

Douglas James-Taylor should have made it three but hit an upright with only Belshaw to beat in stoppage time.