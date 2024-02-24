Leaders Portsmouth held as Charlton’s winless run goes on

Portsmouth missed the chance to go nine points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One as they were forced to settle for a point in a goalless draw at struggling Charlton.

Despite the teams’ contrasting form of late, Pompey had only won one in 10 against the Addicks before this game and experienced another stern test during a first half in which both sides struck the woodwork – Daniel Kanu hitting a post in the third minute for the home side and Paddy Lane’s header coming back off the crossbar for Portsmouth after 16 minutes.

In a much less open second period, the visitors had the chance to snatch an 88th-minute winner when Myles Peart-Harris was sent through on goal but he was denied by a last-ditch challenge from Macaulay Gillesphey.

It is a draw that is of little use to either side.

Portsmouth failed to capitalise on losses for both Derby and Bolton and although the stalemate meant Charlton claimed another impressive point, they are now 18 games without a victory, matching the longest winless streak in the club’s history.