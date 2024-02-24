Kabongo Tshimanga double helps Boreham Wood to easy win over Fylde

Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice as Boreham Wood impressed with a 4-0 victory over Fylde.

The potent Tshimanga scored after five minutes, and the hosts doubled their lead in the 28th minute when Fylde’s Ethan Mitchell turned the ball into his own net, adding to a disappointing start for the visitors.

Matt Robinson also got on the scoresheet just before the break as Boreham Wood strengthened their grip on the match.

Tshimanga then grabbed his second of the match five minutes from time to help end a run of two straight defeats for the Hertfordshire side.