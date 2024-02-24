Morton maintain momentum with home win over Airdrieonians

Morton strengthened their cinch Championship play-off credentials with a 2-1 victory over Airdrieonians at Cappielow Park.

Two goals inside the opening 11 minutes helped the Ton extend their unbeaten league run to 12 games, winning for the eighth time in the process.

George Oakley opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he headed in Jai Quitongo’s cross and Michael Garrity lobbed over visiting goalkeeper Josh Rae moments later for his 12th goal of the season.

Quitongo headed against the bar early in the second half before Callum Fordyce pulled a goal back two minutes from time to deny Morton a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Airdrieonians, just two points above second-bottom Inverness, have now lost back-to-back games and next head to leaders Dundee United on Tuesday night.