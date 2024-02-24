Dave Challinor irritated by wasteful Stockport in draw with Swindon

Manager Dave Challinor was left frustrated after Stockport’s goalless draw at home to managerless Swindon.

County slipped to second, behind Mansfield on goal difference, with the two dropped points and Challinor admitted, given the chances they wasted, they had only themselves to blame.

He said: “It was a frustrating afternoon for us.

“We should have won the game with all the opportunities we created but if you don’t take your chances then the eventuality is you’re not going to win games. That’s the unfortunate case.

“We created a lot of chances and that will give me some positivity – not at the moment but when I come to reflect on it it will.

“Because we have created good chances, you have to have that steely composure to be able to put one of them away and then the complexion of the game changes.

“Whether the outcome of the game changes I don’t know. I think we just have to do a little bit more so we’ll take our point and move on.”

The draw extended Stockport’s winless run to four games and Challinor conceded it is a mini slump in terms of results but challenged the squad to turn it around and get back on track for a title bid.

He added: “I’d say we’re in a bit of a slump but what difference does that make?

“If you look in the press, look at social media and read opinions they won’t change massively and if it affects the players then we’re in a bit of trouble.

“I don’t think it will, we have to be thick-skinned, stick our shoulders back, chest out and say ‘I’m a good player’.”

Swindon’s interim head coach Gavin Gunning was delighted to take a point from the side that started the day in top spot in League Two and hinted better times are to come for the Robins.

He said: “It was a great performance. We were solid when we got behind the ball, we transitioned well.

“A couple of times we didn’t make the right decision and a couple of times we didn’t show composure in front of goal.

“Instead of being one point it could have been three but coming to Stockport and getting a clean sheet is fantastic for the team.

“We condensed the space well against a fantastic side, one of the best in the league, so we knew it was going to be a tough game but I’m really proud of the lads.

“Obviously we had some chances where we should have shifted it and finished it but it’s a great point.

“We have been giving away some not great goals but when you come to the league leaders and you keep a clean sheet you can only be proud of the lads.

“They dug in well, we had to change the shape because of the personnel we had, it was squad effort and I’m very proud of them.

“We are where we are and that’s unfortunate. Has it been a great season? No. But where you finish is where your performances put you.

“I envisage some very positive results soon and I look forward to that.”