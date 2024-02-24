Nathan Jones: Charlton have taken a step in the right direction with clean sheet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Nathan Jones: Charlton have taken a step in the right direction with clean sheet

By Press Association
Nathan Jones was pleased with his side’s performance (Ben Whitley/PA)
Nathan Jones was pleased with his side’s performance (Ben Whitley/PA)

Nathan Jones was delighted with Charlton’s first clean sheet in 22 games as they earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth.

Despite the result it was a lively game at The Valley, with Daniel Kanu and Callum Lang each striking the woodwork in the early stages.

As the second half progressed, the visitors gradually began to establish their dominance and were denied an 88th-minute winner when Macaulay Gillesphey pulled off an excellent last-ditch challenge on Myles Peart-Harris.

“They are a good side,” said the Charlton manager. “They’re top of the league, they’re scoring at will against most sides. So for us to put in that level of performance, keep a clean sheet…shows we’ve taken a step in the right direction.”

This result was the second of two impressive draws for the Addicks following last week’s 3-3 draw at Bolton.

“We went toe-to-toe with Bolton, we went toe-to-toe with these today. I saw lots of what I wanted to see from my team.

“We’ve gone three unbeaten now – yes, they are draws and we want to win games – but there’s a foundation being laid and it’s just constant work.”

After a tough game, Jones believed it was Portsmouth who were happier with the result.

“We showed we’re an aggressive team and got right after them. They’ll be getting on the bus and they’ll be delighted with the point.

“It’s a good point for them because the other two (sides in the top three) lost. They were in a proper game today, and that’s all we can ask.

“I thought today we were more than valid for our point.”

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho was of a similar opinion.

“We really dug in today,” he said. “We weren’t quite at our best, but I think the most important thing was to not lose the game.

“I’ve been in that situation so many times where you’re not playing particularly well but end up losing the game to a set piece, to a throw in.

“I think (the result) says that the lads mean business this year and they know obviously it is the business end of the season with only 11 games for us to go.

“It’s never easy coming away to Charlton. I think they are a side that are in a false league position. I can’t see them staying down there for long.”

Despite stretching their lead over their rivals, Mousinho said the result was frustrating for his players.

“They are still disappointed with the point and that’s the way I like them to be,” he said. “Obviously a point with the other results is good, but if we’d have taken all three it would have been even better.”