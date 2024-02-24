Grant McCann says Doncaster ‘playing with confidence’ after beating Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grant McCann says Doncaster ‘playing with confidence’ after beating Wimbledon

By Press Association
Grant McCann’s Doncaster beat AFC Wimbledon (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Grant McCann’s Doncaster beat AFC Wimbledon (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Confidence is brimming at Doncaster and manager Grant McCann is convinced it can carry his side through to a strong finish to the campaign.

Doncaster beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches, with fears of being involved in a relegation fight now firmly banished.

“I think we’re playing with confidence and that helps,” he said. “We feel good about ourselves at the moment and we feel strong in all departments.

“The bench is strong and people are missing out on the matchday squad which is really helping us to keep the competition healthy.

“I think we have players in good form. I’m pleased with the whole team effort and the ruthlessness in both boxes – defending ours and attacking at the top end of the pitch.”

Hakeeb Adelakun scored the only goal of the game – extending his run to three in six matches after his January loan move from Lincoln.

Doncaster looked the more dangerous side throughout and handled late pressure from Wimbledon with relative ease.

McCann wants his side to deliver the best form in the division in the remaining games – and they are off to a good start as they sit second in the form table over the last five matches.

“I said a few weeks ago that we want to finish the season as strong as we can,” McCann said. “We had 18 games left. I showed those 18 games to the boys and told them I wanted them to finish top of that 18-game table.

“We’ve started that quite well with 11 points from the first five games and we just want to continue to build and see where we go.”

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was taking charge of his 100th game at the club but could only watch his side’s play-off aspirations continue to falter, with a third defeat from their last four league outings.

“We have got to keep working hard on the training pitch,” he said. “I know what we served up was not good enough and the supporters rightly showed their frustration. I’ve no issue with that.

“We deserved that reaction because it wasn’t good enough.

“The reality is that we’re in an OK position. We didn’t win but if we had we’d have been right under the tails of that top seven.

“We have to remember the situation we’re in and it’s not doom and gloom but today feels like a poor day because of the performance.

“We have a week on the training pitch and we have to be bang up for it. We need to attack the game next week and give the supporters a team they can get behind.”