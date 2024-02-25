Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis still in hospital after ‘significant head impact’

Bordeaux have confirmed forward Alberth Elis remains hospitalised after undergoing emergency surgery for a “significant head impact” sustained after colliding with an opponent on Saturday night.

The incident took place 34 seconds into his side’s 1-0 Ligue 2 victory over Guingamp when the Honduras international clashed with defender Donatien Gomis.

He was removed from the action on a stretcher after eight minutes of on-pitch treatment and later placed into an induced coma.

On Sunday the 28-year-old’s club issued an update, saying: “It is still impossible to comment on Alberth’s vital and functional prognosis” and called for “restraint” during the troubling time.

Their statement read: “Alberth Elis suffered a significant head impact last night at the very start of the match on the 26th day of Ligue 2 BKT.

“Supported by the medical team, he was quickly transferred to the CHU Pellegrin in Bordeaux where a surgical procedure was carried out during the night.

“Alberth Elis suffered a head trauma which placed the player in a protective artificial coma.

Alberth Elis est parti à l'hôpital afin de passer des examens médicaux. On lui souhaite un prompt rétablissement 🫶 pic.twitter.com/N8z5lNmKxG — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) February 24, 2024

“We will follow the evolution of his state of health in the hospital in the coming days. At this moment, it is still impossible to comment on Alberth’s vital and functional prognosis.

“The club therefore expects not to be able to communicate new decisive information for a few days and will not make any further comments on Alberth’s state of health.

“We call for restraint regarding the dissemination of medical information, out of respect for him, his family and those close to him, at a time when nothing else is more important. A psychological unit will quickly be set up to support club employees in these difficult times.

“The club and all of its employees extend their full support to his family and loved ones during this terrible ordeal.”

Celtic’s Luis Palma paid tribute to Elis after scoring against Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)

Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez said: “We warmly thank all those who have shown their support for Alberth and those close to him, in particular the clubs across France.

“Your words warm our hearts and are a great strength in the fight that Alberth is waging.”

Bordeaux head coach Albert Riera paid tribute to Elis in his post-match press conference, saying: “My first words are for Alberth. We spoke with the doc and we can’t say anything.

“He is in the hospital and there is nothing we can say. The victory is for him.”

Elis’ international team-mate Luis Palma took off his shirt to reveal a ‘Fuerzas Elis’ (strength for Elis) message on his vest after scoring for Celtic at Motherwell on Sunday.