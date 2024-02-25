Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis still in hospital after ‘significant head impact’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis still in hospital after ‘significant head impact’

By Press Association
Alberth Elis was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital (Chris Radburn/PA)
Alberth Elis was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital (Chris Radburn/PA)

Bordeaux have confirmed forward Alberth Elis remains hospitalised after undergoing emergency surgery for a “significant head impact” sustained after colliding with an opponent on Saturday night.

The incident took place 34 seconds into his side’s 1-0 Ligue 2 victory over Guingamp when the Honduras international clashed with defender Donatien Gomis.

He was removed from the action on a stretcher after eight minutes of on-pitch treatment and later placed into an induced coma.

On Sunday the 28-year-old’s club issued an update, saying: “It is still impossible to comment on Alberth’s vital and functional prognosis” and called for “restraint” during the troubling time.

Their statement read: “Alberth Elis suffered a significant head impact last night at the very start of the match on the 26th day of Ligue 2 BKT.

“Supported by the medical team, he was quickly transferred to the CHU Pellegrin in Bordeaux where a surgical procedure was carried out during the night.

“Alberth Elis suffered a head trauma which placed the player in a protective artificial coma.

“We will follow the evolution of his state of health in the hospital in the coming days. At this moment, it is still impossible to comment on Alberth’s vital and functional prognosis.

“The club therefore expects not to be able to communicate new decisive information for a few days and will not make any further comments on Alberth’s state of health.

“We call for restraint regarding the dissemination of medical information, out of respect for him, his family and those close to him, at a time when nothing else is more important. A psychological unit will quickly be set up to support club employees in these difficult times.

“The club and all of its employees extend their full support to his family and loved ones during this terrible ordeal.”

Celtic’s Luis Palma paid tribute to Elis after scoring against Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic's Luis Palma paid tribute to Elis after scoring against Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)

Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez said: “We warmly thank all those who have shown their support for Alberth and those close to him, in particular the clubs across France.

“Your words warm our hearts and are a great strength in the fight that Alberth is waging.”

Bordeaux head coach Albert Riera paid tribute to Elis in his post-match press conference, saying: “My first words are for Alberth. We spoke with the doc and we can’t say anything.

“He is in the hospital and there is nothing we can say. The victory is for him.”

Elis’ international team-mate Luis Palma took off his shirt to reveal a ‘Fuerzas Elis’ (strength for Elis) message on his vest after scoring for Celtic at Motherwell on Sunday.