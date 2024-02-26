Liverpool claimed the first major prize of the English football season as Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time header sealed Carabao Cup final victory at Wembley.

In the Premier League, there was a first victory for Fulham at Manchester United since 2003 while north of the border, Rangers maintained their advantage over reigning champions Celtic.

Meanwhile, Ireland maintained their march towards another Six Nations Grand Slam as England’s hopes went up in smoke at Murrayfield, while Wigan claimed rugby league World Club Challenge victory in dramatic fashion.

England’s hopes of squaring an intriguing Test series in India were dealt a significant blow when a second innings collapse handed the hosts an opportunity to wrap up victory.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (on the floor) is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring the winning goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with the Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher reacts during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

The scoreboard confirms a notable victory for Fulham at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal in a 5-0 home victory over Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ciaran Frawley scores Ireland’s third try in a 31-7 Six Nations victory over Wales (Niall Carson/PA)

Scotland celebrate Six Nations victory over England (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Penrith Panthers’ Nathan Cleary (left) scores his side’s first try during the Betfred World Club Challenge match at the DW Stadium (Jess Hornby/PA)

Wigan’s Liam Farrell lifts the World Club Challenge trophy following the 16-12 victory over Penrith (Jess Hornby/PA)

India’s Kuldeep Yadav, (centre) celebrates the wicket of England’s Tom Hartley on day three of the fourth Test (Ajit Solanki/AP/PA)

England’s Shoaib Bashir, (centre) took five wickets in India’s first innings in the fourth Test (Ajit Solanki/AP/PA)

Jenny Holl wins the Women’s Points Race final during day three of the National Track Championships in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Black Line’s Lora Fachie (left) and Storey Racing’s Corrine Hall on their way to winning the Women’s Individual Pursuit – Para B Final during day two of the National Track Championships in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)