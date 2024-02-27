Gavin Gunning hopes overdue win can ‘flip’ Swindon’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin Gunning hopes overdue win can ‘flip’ Swindon’s season

By Press Association
Gavin Gunning’s side got back to winning ways (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Gavin Gunning hopes Swindon’s 3-1 victory over Tranmere will help to change his side’s momentum.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s double to end the Robins’ five-match winless run.

Gunning said: “It was a massive three points, it is always going to be massive for a team in our position who have not had the most fantastic of runs, which has been long ongoing, unfortunately.

“Hopefully this can flip us around – we have won one game, we are not knocking on the play-offs or going to win the league or anything but we are going in the right direction.

“It is a positive thing and the game management was good at the end, Rushian was struggling and we were having to play with 10.

“They had a few openings at the end and they overhit a few crosses, but other than that I don’t think they had a chance.”

Following an opening 20 minutes desperately low on quality, Sean McGurk added some. He got the ball in the box, sold the defender with a dummy and then stuck his shot beyond Luke McGee.

Tranmere did not need long to respond as a block fell to Rob Apter on the edge of the area and he drilled an effort first time into the bottom corner.

Swindon took their lead back as Udoka Godwin-Malife threaded a pass through the defence from inside his own half and Hepburn-Murphy exploded onto it, rounded the goalkeeper and tucked home the finish.

The 25-year-old had his second after the break when he galloped beyond the defence and a fine ball through and tucked his shot beyond the goalkeeper.

Nigel Adkins remained philosophical about his side’s performance and the lessons his side would learn despite their defeat.

He said: “We started very brightly and were very good.

“We responded well to their goal, got ours and had a couple of other good chances. We had some good spells. At times we had a lot of the ball and created some good situations.

“We were probably too open for their second goal and the third was good counter-attacking football, but there were two exceptional passes they played for those goals.

“For some of the young players, it was a good opportunity and it was a good one for me to utilise the squad. I’ll watch the game back in the cold light of day to see what we can learn from it.

“We’re constantly learning. We’ve proved we can do it, so we now have to go and show it on a consistent basis.”