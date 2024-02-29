On this day in 2004: Boro secure first major silverware with League Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2004: Boro secure first major silverware with League Cup triumph

By Press Association
Middlesbrough captain Gareth Southgate lifts the Carling Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Middlesbrough captain Gareth Southgate lifts the Carling Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Middlesbrough secured their first ever major trophy and a place in Europe with victory in the League Cup final on this day 20 years ago.

A 2-1 triumph over Bolton at the Millennium Stadium saw Steve McClaren underline his emerging credentials as a potential long-term successor to England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson, becoming the first English manager in eight years to win one of the nation’s three main prizes.

With the first half a comedy of defensive errors, this final may have been more slapstick farce than stylish drama but it was hugely entertaining nonetheless.

Middlesbrough victory parade
Steve McClaren celebrates with the trophy during Boro’s parade the week after their victory (Gareth Copley/PA)

Joseph-Desire Job gave Boro the lead after just two minutes and on-loan Boudewijn Zenden then converted a mis-hit penalty.

Bolton gamely battled back, with Mark Schwarzer’s careless mistake enabling Kevin Davies, who sat in the stands for Southampton’s FA Cup final defeat the season before, to pull a goal back after 21 minutes.

However, while Per Frandsen struck the post in that frantic first half, McClaren’s side, who were inspired by captain Gareth Southgate in defence and Gaizka Mendieta in midfield, steadied their resolve in a far more formulaic second half.

Boudewijn Zenden scores from the penalty spot
Boudewijn Zenden scores from the penalty spot (David Davies/PA)

McClaren, who became England manager in 2006 after leading Boro to the UEFA Cup final, highlighted the performance of Southgate, saying: “You need heroes in a cup final and we had 11, 12 or 13 out there, and in the second half Mendieta was magnificent, but if there’s one player I’d single out it’s Gareth Southgate.

“He has been the talisman of this football club since I came. I made him my first signing and told him the ambitions and we’ve had many ups and downs since then but I’m delighted for him because he deserves it.

“We wanted to bring a trophy to Middlesbrough after 128 years. That was my ambition when I sat down with the chairman. Personally it’s fantastic but the fans were magnificent.”